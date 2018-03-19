

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police will be heading back to school today after the March Break.

Officers will be doing enforcement blitzes in school zones across Ottawa as kids return to school following a week break.

The focus will be on speeders and distracted drivers around elementary and high schools. Officers will also be cracking down on drivers failing to yield to pedestrians at school crossings, and failing to obey crossing guards and school bus signals.

Last year, Ottawa Police issued more than 500 provincial offences notices during an enforcement blitz following the March Break.