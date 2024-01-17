OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police charge tow truck driver caught speeding in residential area

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Ottawa Police Service says a tow truck operator has been charged with stunt driving after being caught speeding in Ottawa’s west end.

    Police allege the truck operator was travelling 96 km/h on Cordova Street on Tuesday, where the speed limit is 40 km/h.

    The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Police say this incident happened as they were asking people to drive with extra caution given the city’s slick and slushy road conditions this week. Ottawa received 6.8 cm of snow on Tuesday, which created slippery driving conditions across the city.

