Ottawa police charge tow truck driver caught speeding in residential area

Ottawa Police Service says a tow truck operator has been charged with stunt driving after being caught speeding in Ottawa’s west end.

Police allege the truck operator was travelling 96 km/h on Cordova Street on Tuesday, where the speed limit is 40 km/h.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Slick, slushy conditions require extra care while driving…which unfortunately was not the case earlier today…OPS Traffic charging a tow truck operator racing to a scene with multiple infractions including Stunt Driving (96km along a residential 40km/h zone) along Cordova St. pic.twitter.com/31I4bg9uqB — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) January 16, 2024

Police say this incident happened as they were asking people to drive with extra caution given the city’s slick and slushy road conditions this week. Ottawa received 6.8 cm of snow on Tuesday, which created slippery driving conditions across the city.