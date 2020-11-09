OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with several break-ins at businesses in the Glebe, Westboro, and Hintonburg this fall.

Police said the break-ins all happened between Sept. 2 and Nov. 5, 2020.

Frederick Whiteway is facing the following charges:

Breaking and entering (15 counts)

Mischief/damage to property (12 counts)

Possession of a break-in instrument (3 counts)

Theft of a motor vehicle

Theft

Breach of release order (4 counts)

Breach of probation (3 counts)

Whiteway, of no fixed address, is described as a white man, about 5'5" (165cm) tall, with a thin build, greying brown hair, and with a "prominent nose", police said.

Police say he's probably clean shaven right now.

Anyone with information about Whiteway's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.