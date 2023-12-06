Ottawa police announce results of 'largest drug seizure in OPS history'
The Ottawa Police Service is announcing the results of what it is calling the "largest drug seizure in OPS history."
A media conference is being held at Ottawa Police Headquarters at 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on this page.
Police told CTV News Ottawa this announcement is separate from a major cocaine trafficking bust announced by the RCMP on Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.
