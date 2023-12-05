Mounties announce cocaine smuggling bust in Ottawa

The RCMP says four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged in connection with a major cocaine bust in the capital.

The investigation began in August when Canada Border Services (CBSA) agents in New Brunswick identified a Canadian business suspected of using sea containers to smuggle drugs from Colombia to Canada, a news release said Tuesday.

Authorities in Colombia said they had seized 38 kilograms of cocaine that was bound for Ottawa. A second container had already been shipped and was on its way to Canada.

CBSA staff intercepted the container in Saint John, N.B. and seized 14 kilograms of cocaine on Oct. 22.

The RCMP took over the investigation and tracked the shipment to a property near Ottawa on Nov. 8 that police claimed was used to store drugs intended for distribution. With the help of Ottawa police and the CBSA, police searched the property and found two prohibited firearms and a bulletproof vest.

"In total, this operation prevented 52 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value between 1.4 and 1.7 million dollars, from entering Canada. Three males and one female from Ottawa have been arrested," the RCMP said.

Andrew Abboud, 40; Tawab Sayed Dadshani, 48; Ebrahim Dadshani, 31; and Sawsan Ayack, 38, are each facing a list of drug and unlawful firearm possession charges.

The accused are due in court in Ottawa on Dec. 15.

RCMP Insp. Islam Issa thanked Ottawa police, the CBSA and Colombian authorities for their help on the investigation.

"A very large amount of cocaine as well as firearms were taken off the street, leading to enhanced public safety and a significant loss for organized crime figures in Ottawa. Without the help of our partners, this investigation would not be the success it was," Issa said in the release.