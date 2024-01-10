Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs

There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.

“I’m anticipating the next days, or weeks we will get questions on ‘is my medication short? Can I get more medication?'" said pharmacist Andrew Hannah with PharmaSave Avalon Compounding Pharmacy. “Taking supply from Canadians just makes it complicated and adds a strain to our system.”

It's an issue Andrew Konency has been advocating against for months. He lives with type two diabetes and has struggled to get Ozempic, which many use as a weight-loss drug.

“It's going to shine a light on something that's been a problem,” he said.

He's been circulating a petition calling on the federal government to limit off-label use of prescription medications. He hopes the FDA’s recent ruling will spark action.

“Now it's actually a state that's half the size of Canada that’s threatening our drug supply,” he said. “If it can get to Florida, what stops it from becoming a gateway for the rest of the United States?”

According to Health Canada, there are currently at least 1,800 drugs affected by shortages.

The list includes Ozempic, kids Tylenol and drugs that treat mental illness.

In a statement, Health Canada says officials are actively monitoring the Canadian drug supply, vowing to take immediate additional action, if needed, to help safeguard the Canadian drug supply.

“I'm not sure what my confidence is in that,” said Hanna. “We will see, time will tell.”