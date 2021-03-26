OTTAWA -- You will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy.

CTV News Ottawa has learned that Ottawa pharmacies will be included in the next round of vaccine distribution when the AstraZeneca doses arrive in Ontario from the United States.

Canada is scheduled to receive 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mayor Jim Watson sent a letter to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, calling for Ottawa to be "urgently prioritized" in the pilot project allowing pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, only pharmacies in Kingston, Toronto and Windsor-Essex are administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is available for people 60 years of age or older.

Ottawa has received 133,440 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

There is no timeline for when COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa pharmacies.

