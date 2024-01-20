Ottawa organization donates 10,000 socks to those in need during cold snap

A local organization is working to keep those most vulnerable warm during the extreme cold in Ottawa.

Langar for Hunger dropped off more than 10,000 pairs of socks to local shelters and organizations on Saturday, as part of the 8th annual SoxBox campaign.

It’s a campaign for the heart, with an aim of keeping peoples toes from being exposed to the elements and frostbite.

"It doesn’t cost much," said Balwinderjit Singh Kapoor, a volunteer with Lungar for Hunger.

"When you buy your groceries, you can pick up one pair of socks and it has a big impact, it can save someone’s life."

Volunteers from Lungar for Hunger spent Saturday afternoon sorting and packaging the socks.

“We were able to raise over 10,000 socks,” said Supinderjit Singh, a volunteer with the charity.

The initiative started in 2016 with five members of the group and has since grown immensely.

“It was -24 C or so yesterday and even sitting in the car with the heat warmers on, we feel the cold so just imagine those who are outside,” said Parbhjot Grover, another volunteer.

The Soxbox campaign takes place every December and donations come in from coast to coast and beyond.

"We had people from India, England, and Scotland interested in this," said volunteer Harpreet Singh.

It’s a chance to give back to those most in need during the deep freeze of Ottawa’s winter.

"It gives us immense satisfaction to do something meaningful, our slogan is to help others.," said Balwinderjit Singh Kapoor, a volunteer with the organization.