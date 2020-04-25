OTTAWA -- An Ottawa-born football player is now an NFLer.

The Dallas Cowboys picked Neville Gallimore in the NFL draft Friday night. He was selected 82nd overall.

The Cowboys now have two natives of Canada on their defensive line. Tyrone Crawford, of Windsor, was a third-round pick eight years ago. He welcomed Gallimore to the squad Friday night.

On Twitter, Gallimore's brother Garry thanked the Cowboys, saying they made his brother's dreams come true.

Thank you @dallascowboys for selecting my brother Neville Gallimore, @Path2Greatwork , in the 2020 @nfl draft. You made his dreams come true and this means a lot to our family. Your organization has gained a great player who will be a pillar in your community. #TrenchLife — Garry Gallimore (@GarryG_More) April 25, 2020

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also offering congratulations to Gallimore on social media.

Gallimore was the second Canadian to go in the draft. Receiver Chase Claypool, of Abbotsford, B.C., went in the second round (49th overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The six-foot-two, 304-pound Gallimore had 30 tackles, four sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss last season. He appeared in 52 games -- 38 as a starter -- at Oklahoma, registering 148 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.

With files from The Canadian Press