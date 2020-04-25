Ottawa native Neville Gallimore drafted by Dallas Cowboys
Neville Gallimore, seen here at his former Ottawa high school in 2019, has been drafted by the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. (CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa-born football player is now an NFLer.
The Dallas Cowboys picked Neville Gallimore in the NFL draft Friday night. He was selected 82nd overall.
The Cowboys now have two natives of Canada on their defensive line. Tyrone Crawford, of Windsor, was a third-round pick eight years ago. He welcomed Gallimore to the squad Friday night.
On Twitter, Gallimore's brother Garry thanked the Cowboys, saying they made his brother's dreams come true.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also offering congratulations to Gallimore on social media.
Gallimore was the second Canadian to go in the draft. Receiver Chase Claypool, of Abbotsford, B.C., went in the second round (49th overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The six-foot-two, 304-pound Gallimore had 30 tackles, four sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss last season. He appeared in 52 games -- 38 as a starter -- at Oklahoma, registering 148 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.
With files from The Canadian Press