Ottawa MPs Yasir Naqvi, Mona Fortier given new roles in Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given two Ottawa Liberal MPs new roles within his government.
In an announcement Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi becomes the parliamentary secretary to Health Minister Mark Holland, while Ottawa—Vanier MP Mona Fortier has been named deputy government whip.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Naqvi was first elected to the House of Commons in 2021 after a lengthy career at Queen's Park, including serving as Attorney General of Ontario under Premier Kathleen Wynne. Most recently, he ran unsuccessfully for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. The PMO says Naqvi will support Holland to advance new legislation, engage with Canadians on key initiatives, and represent the government at home and abroad.
Fortier, who previously served as President of the Treasury Board, will now support Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon and Chief Government Whip Ruby Sahota. The whip is in charge of party discipline, and ensuring MPs attendance for votes and debates.
Also announced Tuesday was Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather being named parliamentary secretary to the President of the Treasury Board, four months after being stripped of his role as a parliamentary secretary by the prime minister.
Sherbrooke MP Élisabeth Brière was also named parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, in addition to her role as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
"I know that this team is ready to work hard for Canadians and to act on their priorities," Trudeau said in a press release Tuesday.
Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.
Parliamentary secretaries receive a bonus of $18,800 a year in addition to their MP salary of $194,600.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
'Less choice for Canadians': Manulife-Loblaw deal raises access, competition concerns
Insurance company Manulife has announced big changes in how it covers certain prescription drugs, with roughly 260 medications now only available for coverage if dispensed at a Loblaw-owned pharmacy.
'I am very scared': Mother of Palestinian-Canadian missing in Gaza pleads for Canadian government to help
The mother of a Palestinian-Canadian man who has gone missing in Gaza while working as a citizen journalist is pleading for the Canadian government to step in and help find her son.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Sydney, N.S.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
-
Video captures suspect pouring flammable liquid at entrance of Toronto home: police
Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
-
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations
In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.
-
Q&A: Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on tuition, immigration, screen time
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre spoke with CTV News anchor Maya Johnson on immigration, students tuition, and screen time as his party continues to lead at the polls.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area couple devastated after fire destroys their rural property
A Greater Sudbury couple is devastated after a fire broke out on their rural property two weeks ago causing extensive damage.
-
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
-
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
Closure of Urban Outfitters in London, Ont. is sign of changing demographics and spending habits
The big bright Urban Outfitters store sign that has been a staple in downtown London, Ont. for over a decade has been removed.
-
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
Winnipeg
-
-
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but a six people have been displaced.
Calgary
-
Flames' Dube among NHL players facing sexual assault charge
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is among four National Hockey League (NHL) players from the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Man accused of sex assaults on seven Calgary women fires lawyers mid-trial
A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has been put on hold after the accused fired his lawyers.
-
Calgary council starts process to repeal single-use items bylaw
Exactly two weeks after it was implemented, Calgary city council has voted in favour of starting the process to repeal its single-use items bylaw amid significant public and political pushback.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Edmonton
-
Toxic smoke from crude-oil fire prompts emergency alert for County of Minburn
Residents in the County of Minburn are being asked to take shelter immediately and close all windows and doors due to toxic smoke being produced by an out-of-control crude-oil fire.
-
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Potential NDP leadership hopefuls say appealing to rural Albertans a top priority for party
With rules around timelines, cost and membership now set, Albertans will soon know who is vying to replace Rachel Notley as leader of the provincial NDP.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Police investigating 'very serious collision' that sent 1 to hospital on Vancouver's West Side
Vancouver police say they're investigating a "very serious collision" that sent a pedestrian to hospital Tuesday afternoon.
-
Warm and wet conditions causing ski run closures on North Shore mountains
This latest stretch of unseasonably warm weather and rainy conditions has led to several ski run closures on the North Shore mountains.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
Michael Ball out as Riders' play-by-play voice
Saskatchewan Roughriders' broadcasts on 620 CKRM will sound different next season as Michael Ball will no longer serve as the voice of the green and white’s play by play.
-
Witness questioned about gang involvment in day two of Mohamed murder trial
Court proceeded for the second day of Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed's second degree murder trial in Regina.