Ottawa MPs Yasir Naqvi, Mona Fortier given new roles in Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given two Ottawa Liberal MPs new roles within his government.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi becomes the parliamentary secretary to Health Minister Mark Holland, while Ottawa—Vanier MP Mona Fortier has been named deputy government whip.

Naqvi was first elected to the House of Commons in 2021 after a lengthy career at Queen's Park, including serving as Attorney General of Ontario under Premier Kathleen Wynne. Most recently, he ran unsuccessfully for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. The PMO says Naqvi will support Holland to advance new legislation, engage with Canadians on key initiatives, and represent the government at home and abroad.

Fortier, who previously served as President of the Treasury Board, will now support Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon and Chief Government Whip Ruby Sahota. The whip is in charge of party discipline, and ensuring MPs attendance for votes and debates.

Also announced Tuesday was Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather being named parliamentary secretary to the President of the Treasury Board, four months after being stripped of his role as a parliamentary secretary by the prime minister.

Sherbrooke MP Élisabeth Brière was also named parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, in addition to her role as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

"I know that this team is ready to work hard for Canadians and to act on their priorities," Trudeau said in a press release Tuesday.

Parliamentary secretaries are not members of Cabinet and do not play a formal role in the Cabinet decision-making process. They support their ministers, but overall responsibility and accountability remains with the minister.

Parliamentary secretaries receive a bonus of $18,800 a year in addition to their MP salary of $194,600.

With files from the Canadian Press.