Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
CEO Peter Tilley told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that what he first thought was a "blip" has become a pattern.
"This one caught us by surprise, in a sense, because we're under so much pressure on so many fronts… and what we thought was originally a blip became an ongoing stat, a trend," he said. "The number of asylum seekers and refugees lining up to book into the Mission is at record levels, three to four times higher than we would normally see at any time."
Tilley said of the 228 new people who booked into the Ottawa Mission between June 1 and Aug. 14, 87 identified as asylum seekers or refugees.
Earlier this summer, images of refugees and asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto outside a shelter intake centre caught national attention, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call the situation "unacceptable in a country like Canada."
The Trudeau government unveiled last November a plan to welcome up to 500,000 immigrants to Canada per year by 2025, including more than 70,000 refugees.
Many refugees and asylum claimants are arriving by air, largely in Quebec and Ontario, federal data show. According to the Canada Border Services Agency, there were 4,350 asylum claims at Canadian airports in June, compared to 1,360 a year prior.
Tilley said that's what's happening in Ottawa.
"Many of these people have come from Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, or Nigeria and they come by plane, a lot of them," he said. "It just seems the process stops there when the plane lands. Many of them have not had the follow-up supports."
He said housing workers who are normally trying to find housing for people moving out of the shelter are now busy trying to help people navigate the process of registering as refugees.
"This is not what they expected when they came to Canada. I'm sure they thought they'd be in some form of government supported housing and not a homeless shelter in dorm rooms of four or eight people," Tilley said.
"We need some form of intervention from some level of government, I believe, to right this and steer these refugee claimants in the right direction with the supports that are part of coming to Canada," He continued. "When you offer up an immigration policy that opens up and says, 'Please, we want to help, come to Canada,' that's the Canadian way, but I don't think the Canadian way is ending up in a homeless shelter when you're single and if not, you're going to end up in a motel or Matthew House is going to scramble to find you a family setting."
Tilley said Matthew House, a non-profit refugee support organization, was already over capacity earlier this summer, before the number of people seeking shelter at the Mission began to rise.
"We've seen what happened in Toronto… It's happening in Montreal, that we're aware of, and it's certainly happening here in Ottawa," Tilley said.
He said the Mission was not prepared for the influx of refugees and asylum claimants, being so busy with other local issues. He said any donations are welcome.
"Any public help will help us help these people and get them off on the right foot while we continue to deal with our number of issues here, brought on by no affordable housing and addictions and mental health and other issues we expect to be dealing with an a daily basis," he said.
You can make donations to the Ottawa Mission on its website.
--With files from The Canadian Press.
