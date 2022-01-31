A chorus of politicians, including the prime minister and Ottawa's mayor, are strongly condemning the behaviour of some protesters in the city's downtown core as a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and public health measures continues.

The comments come as Ottawa residents are being urged to avoid non-essential travel into the downtown core for a third straight day.

Ottawa's mayor, police chief and other officials are holding a briefing Monday afternoon on the city's response to the protest. You can watch it live on this page at 3:30 p.m.

Hundreds of trucks remain parked on Wellington Street and other roads throughout the downtown core, with residents and businesses expressing frustration with the constant blaring of horns and fireworks at all hours. Businesses, many of which are allowed to reopen today under loosened Ontario restrictions, were instead forced to remain closed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he and the government will not be intimidated, indicating no plans to engage with the demonstrators.

“Over the past few days, Canadians were shocked and frankly, disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital,” Trudeau said during a national address from the National Capital Region.

“I want to be very clear, we are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers, and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

Speaking on CTV News at Noon, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson said some protesters have left the capital but he had strong words about some of the behaviour witnessed over the weekend.

"You see the despicable behaviour of some of these thugs that go down to the Shepherds of Good Hope and demand free meals, taking meals away from the homeless," he said. "So, their credibility is shot."

The mayor also pointed out that thousands of residents live in downtown Ottawa, and called out the disruption to people's everyday lives caused by the remaining protesters.

"All of these areas have been impacted because some idiots decided to park their big diesel trucks, spewing diesel all night, honking their horns, their kids can't get to bed—how would you, as a trucker, like this to happen in your neighbourhood? You'd be outraged."

Watson said there are plans in place to ensure the protest does not drag on, but he noted that he could not direct police, nor share operational information.

"In all my briefings, it's been very clear that there are contingency plans, that this thing is not going to go on for weeks. My hope is that we start to see significant return of these vehicles to their hometowns in a couple of days," Watson said.

"It should have ended a long time ago. They've made their point. They had their rally. They embarrassed themselves with some of the actions of some of the people in the crowd, but it's now time for them to go home and allow our community to regroup and rebuild, particularly given the fact that we're still in the midst of a pandemic."

Premier Doug Ford said he was "extremely disturbed" to see people "desecrate our most sacred monuments and wave swastikas and other symbols of hate and intolerance this weekend."

"That has no place in Ontario or Canada. Not now. Not ever," he said.

Ford did not urge the protesters to go home, but his top Ottawa cabinet minister did. Lisa MacLeod tweeted that "the residents and families of Ottawa need to return to work and school."

"To the protestors remaining - you’ve been heard - please go home."

Many of the measures demonstrators are rallying against, such as mask mandates and proof of vaccination requirements, lie under provincial jurisdiction.

Protests force ongoing closures

Ottawa police acknowledged Sunday evening that they are aware many demonstrators have announced their intentions to stay.

Chief Peter Sloly told CTV News Ottawa Sunday evening that officers are communicating with organizers to facilitate the safe departure of vehicles, but it is unclear when the protests will end.

"We're making progress, there's no real clarity yet," said Sloly. "I think the only thing we can say for sure we're still going to be dealing with some level of traffic disruption and demonstration over the next 24 hours."

The protest and traffic disruptions have forced the closure of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa, the Centretown Community Health Clinic and the Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches for the day. Centennial Public School on Gloucester Street is also closed for in-person learning.

Canada Post warned of a "yellow mail delivery service alert" for Ottawa on Monday, saying, "we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays ... due to road closures in the downtown core and related traffic issues."

The Rideau Centre remains closed on Monday.

The "Freedom Convoy" began arriving in Ottawa on Friday as part of a cross-country campaign to protest new vaccination rules at the Canada-U.S. border and other public health restrictions. On Saturday, thousands of trucks, vehicles and people packed Parliament Hill and downtown streets, forcing the city to declare the entire area was full of vehicles.

Throughout the weekend, people have carried Canadian flags and signs around downtown Ottawa saying "Make Canada Free Again!", "No More Vax Pass", "We Support Truckers", "Freedom to Choose", "Freedom Not Fear", and "Freedom for All."

A few protesters were seen carrying flags and signs with hateful imagery such as a swastika. Several people carried large flags with "F*** Trudeau" or wore or carried signs that featured a yellow star.

"We have seen multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators," police said Sunday evening.

Police say investigations are underway into the desecration of the National War Memorial, the Terry Fox statue on Wellington Street and "threatening/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals."

"We're looking at a number of issues that have taken place over the last 72 hours. We're prepared to do investigations, gather intelligence, do investigations and pursue charges against individuals who commit crimes in the city, instigate violence," said Chief Sloly Sunday evening.

"We've had very, very minimal actual events of violence and criminality, given the circumstances that we were facing coming into Friday, Saturday and so far today. The likelihood of large-scale violence and criminality was extremely high, given where we are right now there's been a measure of success but there's a lot more work to be done."

Ottawa police estimate the price-tag for policing the demonstration is more than $800,000 a day.

Watson stopped short of saying police should issue tickets or begin towing the trucks.

“I think what we have to do is allow police to do their jobs so it doesn’t turn into a bigger issue with greater violence.”

But he said he has asked city staff to look into whether the city can tap into the protesters' GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $8 million, to cover those costs, though he admitted it "may be a longshot."

“It shouldn’t be up to Ottawa taxpayers to pay for the kind of disruptions we’re facing right now,” he said.

Rocks, racial slurs hurled at Ottawa paramedic

Protesters threw rocks at an Ottawa ambulance and yelled racial slurs at a paramedic, an operations commander with the paramedic service said.

The incident happened on Saturday when the paramedic was en route to his post. He had exited on Highway 417 when rocks were thrown at the vehicle from the direction of a large truck with a banner on it.

When the paramedic got out to check the damage, the protesters were screaming racial slurs at him.

The paramedic was shaken, but uninjured.

Two other ambulances had rocks thrown at them on St. Laurent Boulevard by protesters who were trying to make their way downtown Saturday, but were blocked off by emergency crews.

The operations commander also debunked an online rumour that someone in Ottawa had died over the weekend because of delayed ambulance response times due to the gridlock downtown and associated road closures.

“We investigated it and it did not happen. We did not have a delay that generated a death. That’s not true,” she said.

Events today

According to the Canada Unity website, a series of speaker events will begin today in Confederation Park.

There are also plans for "Maskless Shopping", with the website saying, "We need about 1,000 people .. maybe more."

While Ottawa police have said it's unclear when the protest will end, "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich told a gathering on Parliament Hill Sunday morning that, "We are not leaving until all of you and all of your kids are free.”

"We are not leaving until you can open up your businesses, we are not leaving until you can hug your best friend, we are not leaving until you can go see your parents in a long-term care facility, and for your children to have a birthday party. This ends now, and we're going to do it peacefully."

Several of the demands, including the removal of mask mandates, proof of vaccination requirements, and the abovementioned references to long-term care, are provincial jurisdiction.

Ottawa roads

The city of Ottawa says there will be traffic impacts in the downtown core again on Monday.

Check the city's traffic map for up-to-date information on traffic delays and disruptions due to the demonstrations.

OPP warned of potential delays on Highway 417 due to the demonstration.