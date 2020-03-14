OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the cancellations across Ottawa and eastern Ontario for March Break due to COVID-19, including camps.

City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa says all recreational and cultural facilities, including recreation complexes, community centers, arenas, swimming pools, theatres, will be closed.

All City of Ottawa March Break camps are cancelled.

University of Ottawa

All uOttawa March Break camps have been cancelled

Carleton University

The Carleton University Athletics March Break camp is cancelled

Dovercourt Recreation

All Dovercourt Recreation Association programming, classes, rentals and other facility use is cancelled from Monday, March 16 to Sunday, April 5.

This includes the March Break camps at Dovercourt Recreation

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will not be running child care services and programs from March 14 to April 5.

This included March Break programs, infant and toddler preschool, and EarlyOn Child and Family Centres.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all school permits are cancelled between March 14 and April 5, including March Break camps located at Ottawa's Catholic schools.

National Museums

All national museums in the national capital region are closed until further notice.

The following museums are closed:

Canadian Museum of History

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian Museum of Nature

The National Gallery of Canada

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

The Diefenbunker

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold Warm Museum is closed until further notice.

Ottawa Art Gallery

The Ottawa Art Gallery is closed from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, April 5.

All March Break camps are cancelled due to the building closure.

The closure includes Jackson Cafe and Restaurant, the OAG shop and Galerie Annexe. All events and rentals will also be cancelled and/or rescheduled to a later date.