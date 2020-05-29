OTTAWA -- During this spring heat wave, everyone needs to stay cool.

But a south Ottawa man was still surprised to an unexpected guest in his backyard swimming pool on Friday: a moose taking a dip.

The moose has been swimming around in the pool at the home near Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive, later moving to the shallow end to stand up.

It's not clear whether the animal is trying to find a way out of the pool, or simply enjoying a cool bath.

Homeowner Paul Koch said the moose would have had to clear a nearly two-metre-tall fence to get into the yard in the first place.

Koch said he has contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources about the moose.

