Ottawa man seriously injured following collision on Highway 417

Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man is seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 Friday night.

Paramedics say they received a call just after midnight reporting a collision involving a motorcycle on the highway near Pincrest Road. When they arrived on scene, they found the motocycler with multiple injuries, he was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Following the collision, the Ontario Provincial Police said on X westbound at Pinecrest Road was closed for investigation. People were asked to plan an alternate route.

In an update on Saturday, police said all lanes have been re-opened.