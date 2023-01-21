Ottawa man's truck stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during Senators game

A hockey fan says his vehicle was stolen right out of the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during a Senators game on Wednesday.

Drew Shave says his Dodge Ram truck has high-end features and was in a paid parking spot when it was taken while the Sens were beating the Penguins in overtime.

“It’s like a violation,” said Shave. “They took mine and another gentleman’s truck right out of the parking lot.”

It was a horrifying discovery after the game.

“All of a sudden it sunk in that the truck’s gone and my son noticed my wife’s jacket and a box of donations on the ground; they had thrown that out,” he said.

Still in shock over the misfortune, he called 911, but it soon became clear that the truck was nowhere to be found.

Shave’s 2021 Dodge Ram truck was a gift to himself after 28 years of service in the military.

“I had just got promoted and it was kind of like a promotion gift to myself, when I was promoted and posted home to Ottawa here from Kingston,” he said.

Shave said his truck had a feature where you could track its whereabouts, but by the time he reported it stolen, that feature was already turned off.

“They’re so smart that they’re disconnecting the tracking, they’re disconnecting the alarm systems,” he said.

The Canadian Tire Centre says they are aware of the incident and are actively working with the local authorities on the matter.

The nation’s capital is grappling with a rampant rash of vehicle thefts that continues to reach new heights.

Ottawa Police previously told CTV News that some stolen vehicles are being brought to Quebec to be shipped overseas.

“By the timeframe that I got there and left, if they were going to Montreal, they would’ve been in Montreal and probably in a sea can by the time I notified it to the police,” said Shave.

Shave says if he gets another truck, he says he will take new measures.

“I’ll make sure I have a tracking device, I’ll even buy one of those clubs for the tires,” he said.