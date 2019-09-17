

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 35-year-old Ottawa man has been killed in an overnight crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s east-end.

Ontario Provincial Police say a car and a transport truck collided in the eastbound lanes, just east of the Hunt Club Road interchange about 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the car, Wassim Kadoura, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.

The OPP says the driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

Highway 417 eastbound remains closed between Hunt Club Road and Anderson Road while the OPP investigates.