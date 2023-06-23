Ottawa man facing charges following an investigation into sexual assault offences, police say

An Ottawa man is facing charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault offences dating back more than 10 years.

Ottawa police say in April, investigators received a complaint about a man making "sexual invitations and sexual attempts involving minors online."

"The police investigation unveiled other similar incidents, believed to have occurred since 2010, involving victims in and outside the Ottawa area, including Cornwall," police said.

Patrick Rabideau-Blackadder, 37, of Ottawa is facing the following charges:

Publish/Possess Obscene Matter for Distribution

Telecommunication Agreement to Commit Specific Criminal Offences with another under or believed Under 18 Years

Print/Publish/Possess to Publish Child Pornography

Rabideau-Blackadder remains in custody.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.