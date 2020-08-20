OTTAWA -- A 43-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after shots were fired in a south-end parking lot overnight.

Ottawa Police say at approximately 2:45 a.m., a man fired shots in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Bank Street, near Billings Bridge.

Witnesses called 911 and provided a detailed description of a suspect to police.

Police say responding officers arrested the suspect without incident and a handgun was recovered nearly.

Hussein Abdi of Ottawa faces several charges, including careless use of a firearm, careless use of ammunition, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and carrying a concealed weapon.