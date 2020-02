OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 41-year-old Ottawa man has died after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile trail west of Perth.

Police were called to a trail near Elphin-Maberley Road, in North Frontenac Township, at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a crash.

Charles McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trail is about 110 km southwest of Ottawa.