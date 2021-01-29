Advertisement
Ottawa man charged in December shooting in Centretown
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 1:48PM EST
Ottawa police officers investigating a shooting on Nepean Street between Kent Street and Bank Street in Ottawa. Dec. 5, 2020. (Mike Mersereau / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood last month.
On Dec. 5, emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Nepean Street, near Bank Street.
A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
On Friday, Ottawa police said 25-year-old Mustapha Yusuf of Ottawa is facing 10 charges, including aggravated assault, caseless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.