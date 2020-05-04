OTTAWA -- A 22-year-old man is facing charges after Ottawa Police say a man was seen driving down a residential street while dangling a machete out of a window.

Ottawa Police received traffic complaints on Sunday afternoon about a vehicle speeding up and down a residential street in the area of Fullerton Avenue and Lola Street.

In a statement, police say “a man was seen driving a vehicle down a residential street while dangling a machete out of a window. The vehicle was seen speeding up and slowing down in the area."

By the time officers arrived on scene, the vehicle had left the area. One officer remained in the area and arrested the driver when he returned.

Police say a machete, pepper spray and a balaclava were seized.

Jaafar Al-Mahdawi of Ottawa is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon, possession of weapons dangerous and careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.