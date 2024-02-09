Ottawa man, 69, facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under 16

An Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in a home in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Police say a girl under 16-years-old was walking home on Wednesday in the Vanier area when the suspect approached her and invited her into his home.

Once inside the suspect’s home, he “prevented her from leaving and he sexually assaulted her,” police said in a media release on Friday.

Ronald Cusson, 69, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police say they believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.