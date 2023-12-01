Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences

Ottawa Police say they have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.

The force's Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) began an investigation into the man in June and arrested him on Nov. 30 with assistance from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

Ryan Plascott, 38, of Ottawa was charged with two counts of Extortion and one count of Unlawfully Possess Child Pornography.

It is unclear whether the arrest is connected with a massive internet child pornography police operation that took place across Ontario, Montreal and New Brunswick which led to 26 arrests on Friday.

The man is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and further charges could be laid.

Investigators are asking that anyone who had interactions with Plascott to contact police.

The man used various usernames online including, dylandawson8938, Alyssa-alyssagarne2160 and Tori-vicky_field4388.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5660. Tips can also be sent electronically to ICE@ottawapolice.ca.