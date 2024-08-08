Ottawa man, 34, stabbed to death in Orleans

A suspicious death in Orléans has now been deemed a homicide.

Police said the victim, identified as Varney Marshall, 34, was found dead at around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday inside a home in the 300-block of Mockingbird Drive — a residential street that runs between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Lawnsberry Drive, just north of the 174.

He had been stabbed, police said in an update on Friday.

There was no immediate word of suspects or arrests.

This marks the 16th homicide in Ottawa so far this year.

Ottawa police investigators are seeking out surveillance video from neighbours or from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.