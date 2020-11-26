OTTAWA -- Shoppers will be able to shop for Black Friday deals early at several Ottawa malls and stores Friday morning.

Meantime, Ottawa-based Shopify says you can also find the perfect gifts from local businesses through its Shopify App and online.

Tanger Outlets will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, while both the Rideau Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre will open at 8 a.m.

St. Laurent Centre will open an hour earlier at 9 a.m. Carlingwood Shopping Centre will open at its usual time of 10 a.m., but stay open an hour later until 8 p.m.

Here is a look at the operating hours for malls on Black Friday:

Bayshore Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place d'Orleans: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rideau Centre: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart Canada says its stores in Ottawa will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy locations will open an hour earlier than normal at 9 a.m.

SHOP LOCAL

A recent survey by Ottawa-based Shopify found 97 per cent of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in Canada expect to make at least one purchase online.

"Black Friday continues to be one of the biggest shopping moments of the year. While we see the shift away from just a four day shopping weekend like we have coming up to a more extended shopping season," said Lorne Padelford, General Manager of Shopify Plus.

"Fifty per cent of Canadians expect to do some form shopping during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, that's up almost 50 per cent over 2019. So the pandemic has definitely not slowed down people's desires to go out and find that perfect gift."

Shopify supports local Ottawa businesses with their online platform.

"Shopify is powering the independent local direct to consumer brands that are behind this crazy Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping period," said Padelford.

"With 97 per cent of us saying we're going to shop online, we're encouraging the consumers in the world to go out and find those local retailers."

You can find local retailers through the Shopify App, available on the Apple Apps store and the Google Play store. The app has a "Gift Better Guide", with 150 hand-selected local retailers you can shop from with the help of Shopify.

Padelford says you can also Google what you are looking for.

"You can use Google and say 'Google', the product you're looking for, plus your city or even the product you're looking for plus Shopify, and it will start to identify local retailers you can start shopping from."