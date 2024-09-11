Ottawa looks to ban snow dumping on private property, accessible parking spaces

The City of Ottawa is introducing new rules to prohibit snow dumping on private property, in accessible parking spots and on sidewalks, in a bid to melt tensions over unauthorized snow dumping during the winter.

A report for the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee on Sept. 19 recommends new rules for snowplow contractors under the City's Licensing Bylaw, including prohibiting snow dumping on private property.

"Unauthorized snow dumping has resulted in physical barriers for persons living with disabilities and older adults due to blocked sidewalks and roadways, as well as neighbour disputes about snow being illegally dumped on private property," staff say.

The proposed changes come after a public survey found illegal snow dumping being a key issue during the winter, with residents expressing concerns related to visibility and accessibility barriers for snow dumped on roadways, sidewalks and private properties.

Staff are recommending the city create specific offences under the bylaw to prohibit dumping snow on private property and to ban snow dumping on an accessible parking spot, along with imposing a new four-hour limit for contractors to clean up snow they have dumped on city property.

The report says new provisions will "explicitly prohibit dumping snow or ice on private property."

"The recommended prohibitions will assist in reducing safety concerns for residents and ensure that snowplow contractors are not using private property as unauthorized snow disposal sites," staff say. "Upon receiving a complaint, Bylaw and Regulatory Services would determine if a violation has occurred and request that the dumped snow be cleared. Enforcement tools will be applied based on the gravity of the situation."

The new rules for protecting accessible parking spaces from illegal snow dumping states, "Staff recommend a new provision to prohibit dumping of snow or ice on accessible parking spaces, which includes any part of the roadway, private property, or City property that is designated for parking a vehicle with an accessible parking permit."

The city's Public Works department has raised concerns about snow being illegally dumped on roadways and sidwalks, and accessibility advocates have "noted the challenges to mobility created by windrows left on sidewalks from driveway clearing," staff say.

To address this, the city will introduce a provision requiring contractors to remove any snow or ice dumped onto city property or an accessible parking space within four hours "immediately upon becoming aware of it or at the request to do so by the Chief License Inspector."

"If a snowplow contractor does not respond to the request by the Chief Licence Inspector within four hours, the contractor may be charged and the City has the power under the Use and Care of Streets Bylaw (Bylaw No. 2003- 498, as amended) to recover expenses for the removal of snow dumped illegally on the highway," the report says.

There are currently 232 licensed contractors operating in the City of Ottawa, with 2,723 licensed vehicles.

Other proposed changes to the snowplow rules include:

Permitting the use of metal driveway markers by snowplow companies

New vehicle signage standards for snowplows that comply with the city's Accessibility Design standards

Requiring snowplow contractors and property owners to replace their damaged driveway markers and clean up any debris as a result of this damage

Increasing minimum insurance coverage for snowplow contractors from $1 million to $2 million

Staff say the contractors suggested metal driveway markers were "more durable, cost effective and environmentally friendly as the material can be reused for several years."

The report recommends increasing the annual licensing fee by $18, and the snowplow vehicle fee $18 to cover the cost of the additional enforcement.