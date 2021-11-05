OTTAWA -- A 65-year-old employee at a city of Ottawa run long-term care home has been charged with sexually assaulting a resident.

Ottawa Police launched an investigation on Oct. 26 after receiving a complaint from staff at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.

"The investigation revealed the incidents occurred while the suspect was in the course of his duties as a food services staff member, while employed by the City of Ottawa," said police in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Denis Wissell, 65, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault of a person with a disability.

Last week, city staff notified council about an allegation of sexual abuse at the Garry J. Armstrong home.

"On October 26, an alleged sexual abuse incident involving a staff and a resident took place at the home," said Donna Gray, general manager of community and social services.

"As soon as the alleged incident was brought to our attention, the staff was removed from the home, and the resident’s family, Ottawa Police Service and the Ministry of Long-Term Care were immediately notified of the situation."

Gray said the city was "deeply troubled" by the alleged incident.