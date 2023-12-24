Ottawa Little Theatre announces passing of president and long-time star Geoff Gruson

Ottawa Little Theatre (OLT) has announced that its president and long-time actor/director Geoff Gruson has passed away.

Gruson died Dec. 19, a news release from OLT said. His death came just three days after his final curtain call as the titular Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley."

"Geoff acted in 51 plays since 1981 and directed 24 others," OLT said. "In addition, he was assistant to the director, fight director, set designer, member of the Operations Committee, Chair of the Artistic Committee, and member of the Play Selection Committee He was member of the Board of Directors for over 20 years, and President since 2017."

Gruson's awards include the Capital Critics Circle Award for Best Community Theatre Production for "Epic Proportions" (2002) and "Other Desert Cities" (2017), EODL Best Director for "Deliver'd from Nowhere" (2009), and Theatre Ontario Best Production Award for "Dead Accounts" (2018). He received the Audrey Ashley Award from the Capital Critics Circle in the 2006-07 season for outstanding contribution to theatre in Ottawa. He was inducted into the OLT Cornerstone in 2014.

"As a member of the Board of Directors, Geoff helped initiate and guide the strategic vision that transformed the OLT in 2008-09. After becoming President in 2017, he led the OLT back to being the volunteer-run community theatre it is today and then guided us through the pandemic to the 100% sold-out houses of A Christmas Carol," the OLT said.

"Geoff's impact on and love for the theatre will be remembered for years to come. Geoff leaves behind his leading lady on stage and in life, Venetia Lawless, also a long-time actor, director, and tireless OLT worker."

There will be a celebration of life for Gruson at the Ottawa Little Theatre, 400 King Edward Ave., at 2 p.m. Jan. 13, 2024, the theatre company said.

"Whether you knew him personally or from afar from his work on stage, all are welcome," OLT says.