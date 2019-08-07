

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





An Ottawa man who had been wanted on accusations of sexual assault for the last five and a half years has been arrested.

Ottawa Police issued a warrant for John David Coon in January of 2014 on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching related to an alleged underage victim.

Police say Coon was arrested Saturday when an international flight he was on landed in Vancouver. He will appear in an Ottawa court Wednesday via video.

Coon was a family lawyer in the city and investigators believe there may be other possible victims in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.