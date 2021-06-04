OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa will launch an executive search on Monday for a new head of OC Transpo.

In a memo to council, City Manager Steve Kanellakos provided an update on the recruitment process for a general manager of transportation services.

John Manconi announced last month he will be retiring on Sept. 30, 2021.

"On Monday, June 7, 2021 the city will launch an executive search for a new General Manager of Transit Services," said Kanellakos.

"The General Manager of Transit Services will lead OC Transpo bus, light rail, ParaTranspo and rail construction."

Kanellakos said light rail transit operations and construction remains a city priority.

"The thorough executive search and recruitment process will focus on finding an exceptional leader with significant public transit experience."

The city plans to consolidate Transportation Planning into the Planning, Infrastructure and Economic Development Department in September, while Traffic Services will join Public Works and Environmental Services Department.

"This transition will realign and rebalance departments across the organization," said Kanellakos.

Manconi has overseen and been the public face of the city's new light rail transit system, the largest infrastructure project in the city's history.

He was named General Manager of Transportation Services in 2016. He served as general manager, transit services at OC Transpo from February 2012 to July 2016 before he was promoted.

Manconi also served as general manager of Ottawa's Public Works Department for five years.