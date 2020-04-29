OTTAWA -- A local podcast featuring three eleven-year-old boys has landed a premier guest for an upcoming episode.

"The Interview Dudes" are Jack, Ben, and Nathan. The three friends have been interviewing "interesting people with interesting jobs" for several months now. What started out with local guests like Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has grown to include the likes of NHL stars, broadcasters, and even an astrophysicist.

But now, the Dudes have a big Hollywood star as an upcoming guest.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the Interview Dudes Podcast.

The boys spoke to CTV News at Six Tuesday, saying, it's exciting.

"It was one of the best yet," Ben says.

Jack says they've been getting interview requests of their own, simply because Reynolds agreed to be on their show.

"I really can't believe how busy Ryan must be. We're getting all these requests and we just interviewed him, so imagine how busy he is," Jack said.

Reynolds has been making headlines in Ottawa lately for his generosity toward local charities. The former resident of Vanier has donated to the Ottawa Food Bank and the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region in the past month, as both groups appeal for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dudes say some the topics they discussed include Reynold's acting work, like which film is his favourite and which was the most fun to work on.

The boys credit a helpful retweet by Mayor Jim Watson for landing the interview.

"It really helped a lot," Jack told CTV's Patricia Boal. "I don't think we would have gotten Ryan if the mayor didn't retweet that."

Get out the swear jar... let’s do this! Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding. Sort of.



I know the where. I just don’t know the when. I’ll DM you. Thanks, Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa for the assist. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 27, 2020

Reynolds isn't the Dudes' first rodeo when it comes to Hollywood, though. The boys have also interviewed Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey.

Another Hollywood actor and Marvel co-star, Hugh Jackman, even called Reynolds at one point during the interview, but the Dudes say Reynolds passed on the call to keep chatting with them. They're now trying to snag Jackman as a guest.

Ryan Reynolds declines phone call from Hugh Jackman to continue chatting with The Interview Dudes, Jack, Nathan and Ben. https://t.co/MRowkgDKzu…

You can hear all our interviews here:https://t.co/MRowkgDKzu@VancityReynolds@RealHughJackman

Mr. Jackman how about an interview? pic.twitter.com/ubSPjInxUa — The Interview Dudes Podcast (@DudesInterview) April 28, 2020

You can listen to the Interview Dudes podcast on their SoundCloud stream or subscribe via your favourite podcasting app. The episode with Ryan Reynolds will be out May 8 for subscribers and May 9 publicly.