BELLEVILLE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 401.

Police say the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes near the Highway 37 exit when, at around 1:45 a.m. Monday, they were struck by a vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The OPP says it wants to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area at the time who may have witnessed anything or even have dashcam video. Please call the L&A OPP at 1-888-310-1122