OTTAWA -- You will need to be fully vaccinated to visit patients at the Ottawa Hospital.

The hospital has announced that starting Monday, it will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital.

"This is to ensure the safety of everyone in the hospital,” a statement said.

The hospital says the vaccination requirement is only for visitors, not patients visiting the hospital for appointments or medical care.

People accompanying someone to the hospital for a medical appointment will need to be fully vaccinated, but there will be exceptions for some circumstances.

The Ottawa Hospital announced in August that all staff must be fully vaccinated to work at Ottawa's largest hospital.

All staff must have received their first dose by Sept. 7, and their second by Oct. 15.

The hospital said it would ensure that all staff who have not yet been vaccinated receive education and consultation on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines to ensure they are fully informed. Those who have not yet been vaccinated during this transition period would be tested for COVID-19.

"After October 15, TOH will examine the vaccination rate of our staff and determine whether further measures are required to ensure the safety of our health-care environment," the hospital said.