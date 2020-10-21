OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Hospital and one lucky ticket holder will win big in the Ottawa Hospital Foundation's new lottery.

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation has launched the "Creating Tomorrow Community Lottery" for 2020, a 50/50 lottery to support patient care and research at Ottawa's largest hospital.

The 50/50 lottery will see 50 per cent of the funds go to the person with the winning ticket and 50 per cent of the funds support the Ottawa Hospital.

Tickets must be purchased online at creatingtomorrowlottery.ca.

Five tickets for $10

40 tickets for $15

100 tickets for $50

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation says the more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot.

Anyone who purchases a ticket by 12 p.m. on Nov. 13 will be entered into the early bird draw. The early bird prize is $1,000 and the winner of the early bird will be entered back in for a chance to win the grand prize draw.

"This is an incredible opportunity for someone to win some big money while also making a big impact on patient care, research, and allowing us to purchase the latest equipment to create a better tomorrow for our patents," said Tim Kluke, President and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.