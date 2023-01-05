Ottawa hockey fans celebrate as Canada advances to world junior finals
Team Canada has done it again, securing a spot in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey championships after defeating their rivals Team USA 6-2.
As the rink erupts with cheers in Halifax, here in Ottawa fans took part in their own festivities.
“I mean it's a great birthday present,” said Clemente Delanoy, out celebrating with close friends and family at The Senate Tavern on Bank.
“We’re here for Clemente’s 24th birthday… and our gift to him is going to be Canada winning this game,” said his friend Kevin Hassell.
Hockey fans weren't cheated out of an exciting game either. The Americans took an early lead minutes into the first period before adding another, but Canada rallied.
“It's really exciting (to see) Canada battle back,” said Canada fan Brad Young.
“So far it’s been a great game. America came out really strong I think the Canadians were a bit nervous at first, but they got their wits about them and they had a good comeback there,” said Olan Bradford.
A goal from Ottawa-born Brandt Clarke halfway into the third, increasing the team's lead to 5-2.
As the country's flags were hoisted inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre, fans look to Thursday’s gold medal match where Canada will hope to defend their world junior championship title against Czechia.
The game is at 6:30 p.m. EST.
