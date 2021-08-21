OTTAWA -- As Ottawa hits a new milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with 85 per cent of residents receiving one dose, new statistics show Ottawa has one of the highest vaccination rates in Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health reported on Friday that 85 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 per cent have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

A total of 780,795 residents 12 and older in Ottawa have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 712,216 people have received two doses.

According to statistics provided by Public Health Ontario, Ottawa has the fifth-highest rate in Ontario for residents receiving a first dose, and the fourth-highest rate of residents fully vaccinated.

"You're doing fantastic. For a large urban setting, you've got 85 per cent of your population having first doses, 77.4 second doses. You're doing brilliantly," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Moore told the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Newstalk 580 CFRA this week that Ottawa also has one of highest immunization rates for the 12-to-17 age group in Ontario

"You're setting the pace for the rest of Ontario. You will have a safer reopening as a result, and don't stop now. We'd love to see you set the pace for the rest of Ontario."

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Counties continues to lead the province in vaccination rates, with 90 per cent of residents 12 and older receiving one dose and 84 per cent receiving two doses.

Thunder Bay (78.5 per cent) and Halton Region (79 per cent) also have higher vaccination rates for two doses than Ottawa.

12 to 17 YEAR-OLDS

Ottawa has one of the highest vaccination rates in Ontario for the 12 to 17 year old age group.

Ottawa Public Health says 84 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.4 per cent of residents have received two doses.

Halton Region has the highest vaccination rate for the 12-to-17 age group, with 70 per cent of residents receiving two doses.

COVID-19 VACCINATION RATES IN ONTARIO – 12 AND OLDER

(Data courtesy: Public Health Ontario)

One dose

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit – 90 per cent

Thunder Bay District Health Unit – 87 per cent

Region of Waterloo Public Health – 85 per cent

Halton Region – 85 per cent

Ottawa Public Health – 85 per cent

Two doses