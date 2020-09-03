OTTAWA -- An Ottawa entrepreneur is wrapping up the summer $8.5 million richer.

Joseph Anokye, 68, of Ottawa picked up his $8,539,083 prize on Thursday after winning the July 22 Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Anokye matched all six numbers to win the jackpot.

The father and grandfather typically buys his tickets when he gets gas, and normally holds on to the tickets for a couple of months before checking them.

In a statement released by OLG, Anokye said this draw was different and he checked the tickets immediately.

"I felt compelled to check so I used the Ticket Checker at the retailer and saw the 'Big Winner" message," Anoyke said.

"I couldn't help but wonder, 'why me?'"

Anokyke said when he told his wife, "she was quiet for a long time and then had tears in her eyes. I told her, 'This is our time.'"

The entrepreneur doesn't have any plans for his winnings just yet.

"I want to take the time to find the right partners to help me invest, and I have some wonderful people in my life that I want to share with."