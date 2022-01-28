Ottawa gas prices have reached a record high, and one expert says they will increase further throughout the weekend.

The average gas price in Ottawa reached $1.50 per litre on Friday morning. They are expected to go up another penny on Saturday and yet another on Sunday.

"We're looking at $1.52, $1.53 at the high end," Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV Morning Live. "These are all record prices."

The rising gas costs come as prices of crude oil rises. A barrel of crude reached $90 U.S. on Wednesday, the highest it's been since 2014.

"They're not likely to slow down," McTeague said. "If we go to $100 oil, we could see that scenario of $1.60 a litre."

McTeague said supply chain constraints, tensions in Ukraine, the weakness of the Canadian dollar are also contributing factors.