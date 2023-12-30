OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa G2 licenced driver charged for clocking 172 km/h on Hwy. 417

    OPP caught a novice driver stunt driving on Saturday morning. (OPP/X) OPP caught a novice driver stunt driving on Saturday morning. (OPP/X)

    It will not be a happy New Year for one driver who was charged with stunt driving on Highway 417 early Saturday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa said on social media they clocked a novice driver going 172 km/h on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 30.

    The G2 driver also blew an "alert" on a roadside breathalyzer.

    Ontario has a zero-tolerance alcohol policy for novice drivers, who cannot operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above 0.00 per cent.

    The driver was hit with an automatic 30 day licence suspension and the car will be impounded for a period of 14 days.

