Ottawa G2 licenced driver charged for clocking 172 km/h on Hwy. 417

It will not be a happy New Year for one driver who was charged with stunt driving on Highway 417 early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa said on social media they clocked a novice driver going 172 km/h on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 30.

The G2 driver also blew an "alert" on a roadside breathalyzer.

Ontario has a zero-tolerance alcohol policy for novice drivers, who cannot operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above 0.00 per cent.

The driver was hit with an automatic 30 day licence suspension and the car will be impounded for a period of 14 days.