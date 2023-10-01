Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighters douse apartment fire in Vanier

    A fire at an apartment building on McArthur Avenue. Sept. 30, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) A fire at an apartment building on McArthur Avenue. Sept. 30, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa firefighters put out an apartment fire in Vanier Saturday evening.

    Several 911 calls just before 8 p.m. reported smoke and flames from the back of an apartment building on McArthur Avenue between Irwin Miller Street and Brant Street.

    Photos from the scene show bright orange flames and thick black smoke coming from a window in the three-storey low-rise.

    Firefighters helped evacuate the building and checked other floors for the spread of smoke and flames.

    The fire was under control by 8:31 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

