Here's how it feels in Ottawa Sunday ahead of the heatwave

Ottawa is warming up for a hot week ahead, with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 22 C Sunday. Tonight, a low of 15 C with increasing cloudiness near midnight then a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast.

Hot and humid conditions are forecasted to start the week. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures rising to above 30 C and lingering around the capital from Monday till Saturday.

Monday will see a high of 30 C and a low of 22 C -- 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a risk of thunderstorm.

It will be sunny on Tuesday and the temperatures will reach a high of 34 C and a low of 22 C -- clear skies at night.

A high of 32 C is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will see a high of 28 C, and Saturday will see a high of 27 C.

The highest temperature recorded for June 17 was 34.2 C in 1994. The average temperatures for the same day are a high of 24 C and a low of 12.9 C.

A nearly 60-year-old heat record was broken in Ottawa on June 5, as the temperature hit a 31 C high. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, about a "one day heat event". The forecast called for a high of 32 C, with the humidity making it feel like 37. The temperature hit 30.9 C at 4 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 36.

The record high for June 5 in Ottawa was 30.6 C, set in 1967.

"Watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," says the weather agency on its website.