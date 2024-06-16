OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how it feels in Ottawa Sunday ahead of the heatwave

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa is warming up for a hot week ahead, with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 22 C Sunday. Tonight, a low of 15 C with increasing cloudiness near midnight then a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast.

    Hot and humid conditions are forecasted to start the week. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures rising to above 30 C and lingering around the capital from Monday till Saturday.

    Monday will see a high of 30 C and a low of 22 C -- 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a risk of thunderstorm. 

    It will be sunny on Tuesday and the temperatures will reach a high of 34 C and a low of 22 C -- clear skies at night.

    A high of 32 C is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will see a high of 28 C, and Saturday will see a high of 27 C.

    The highest temperature recorded for June 17 was 34.2 C in 1994. The average temperatures for the same day are a high of 24 C and a low of 12.9 C.

    A nearly 60-year-old heat record was broken in Ottawa on June 5, as the temperature hit a 31 C high. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, about a "one day heat event". The forecast called for a high of 32 C, with the humidity making it feel like 37. The temperature hit 30.9 C at 4 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 36.

    The record high for June 5 in Ottawa was 30.6 C, set in 1967.

    "Watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," says the weather agency on its website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News