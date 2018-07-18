

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An Ottawa Fire investigator has been sent to the Adesa Auction auto park on Burton Road in Vars, after several vehicles went up in flames overnight.

Tweets from Ottawa Fire Sector Chief Todd Horricks say as many as 12 vehicles were involved.

Multiple vehicles on fire on Burton Rd (Adesa Auction): 6 fully involved and another 3 damage. Vehicles have been extinguished @OttFire investigator has been contacted @OttawaPolice have the scene. pic.twitter.com/ydKsuNwA8y — Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) July 18, 2018

**Update Burton Rd** total of 12 vehicles: 6 fully involved and another 6 with fire damaged. @OttFire — Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) July 18, 2018

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Ottawa Police have also been called in, but could not provide immediate details.

More to come.