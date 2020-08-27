VANIER -- Ottawa firefighters were seen battling a blaze at an urban sugar shack Thursday morning.

They were called to the Sugar Shack at the Vanier Museopark after smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure.

Ottawa Fire shared photos of crew members trying to contain the blaze, which had broken through the roof.

#OttFire is on scene battling a structure fire at the Sugar Shack near the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof of the structure. There are no reported injuries #OttNews pic.twitter.com/7xDTMZCfIR — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 27, 2020

There are no reports of any injuries.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson reacted to the news on Twitter, calling the fire "sad and disturbing" while pledging the city would offer assitance for repair or rebuilding efforts.