VANIER -- Ottawa firefighters were seen battling a blaze at an urban sugar shack Thursday morning.

They were called to the Sugar Shack at the Vanier Museopark after smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure.

Ottawa Fire shared photos of crew members trying to contain the blaze, which had broken through the roof.

 

There are no reports of any injuries.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson reacted to the news on Twitter, calling the fire "sad and disturbing" while pledging the city would offer assitance for repair or rebuilding efforts.