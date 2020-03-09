OTTAWA -- Ottawa travellers are refusing to set sail after Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer urged people to avoid cruise ship travel.

In a press conference on Monday, Dr. Theresa Tam said “I’ve asked Canadians to think twice about going on cruise ships today, the Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending that Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel due to COVID-19.”

Shirley Racine is travelling from Ottawa, and is currently in Florida. She was about to board a Royal Caribbean cruise with her family on Saturday for March Break when they decided to cancel.

“There’s nothing worth giving up your health or putting someone at risk.”

After doing what Racine calls a “risk assessment,” the family of ten decided to put their cruise on hold until next year.

Racine admits it was difficult to break the news to her grandkids - “the kids were very excited, because apparently it’s noted as the largest cruise in the world with slides and everything.”

Mario Naim of Ottawa’s Handa Travel explains that cruise companies are being very flexible right now, “They’re waiving the cancelation penalty and they’re giving them a future voucher to travel.”

Although Naim is having some customers call to cancel, he says that some are going ahead with their travel plans.

The Ottawa travel agent says cruise companies are treating the risk seriously, adding “cruise companies before they board, they’re taking extra-ordinary precautions – they check their temperature for everybody boarding. They know if you have a cold or if are sick, they deny boarding.”

As for Racine and her family, they’re making the most out of the situation. They have rented a house in Kissimmee, Florida for March Break.

“They’re getting the best of both worlds; we’re going next year on a trip, and we’re gonna have a wonderful nine bedroom house. “