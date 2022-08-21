Ottawa families prepare for the return to school for new year during COVID-19 pandemic

Families are looking for answers on how to best protect their children from COVID-19, as they get ready to return to the classroom.

A booster for the ages 5 to 11 demographic has just been approved and an Omicron-tailored vaccine is also on the horizon.

Classrooms are preparing for a year that will look different from the last.

Provincial rules mean there’s no mask requirement. Schools will also need to have enhanced cleaning measures, frequent hand-washing, and rapid tests are being handed out in some classrooms. Kids who are sick are being advised to stay home.

"I’m actually excited," said Mel Gratton, a parent. "My oldest who is seven now and going into the second grade has had to wear one for the past couple of years. I’m excited for them to be with their friends and not have to wear a mask and be comfortable at school, overall I think safety measures are in place."

Ottawa Public Health recommends parents continue screening for their young ones.

"Schools are expected to continue to monitor their own absence rates and are recommended to notify public health units if absence rates rise above typical levels," a spokesperson said.

Experts say it is a good idea to get young ones vaccinated in preparation for a return to the classroom.

"It’s advisable to get the booster shot because, as you know, masks are not mandatory anymore," said Zahid Butt, an epidemiologist. "There’s no cohorting so having that additional layer against COVID-19 would be very good."

Booster shots are also now available for kids aged five to 11.

Health Canada is also reviewing bivalent vaccines, which protect against both COVID-19 and the Omciron subvariant.

"We are waiting to see what transpires with COVID," said Melanie Pastorius, a parent. "What the next strain looks like and what the booster looks like in the fall and then I think we will go ahead and get that one once we know a bit more."

Health Canada received Moderna’s bivalent vaccine application on June 30. Pfizer filed a submission for its updated shot on July 25.

Health Canada has not provided a timeline on when these reviews will be expected to wrap, but Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says Canada has secured a "sufficient" supply of bivalent vaccines if regulators give the green light.