Ottawa facing a 'challenging' respiratory illness season, top doctor warns
Ottawa's top doctor is urging residents to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as we head into a "very active respiratory illness season."
In her first special statement of the fall, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches warns influenza and COVID-19 transmission in the community are rising as we head into the colder months.
"The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the health care system is to stay up to date on all your vaccinations," Etches said on Wednesday.
"This winter will be hard on our community as several respiratory viruses will be circulating simultaneously creating stressors on our community and our health care system."
Etches notes Ottawa is seeing increasing RSV activity, particularly among children. CHEO has flagged unprecedented volumes of infants and children with respiratory symptoms from various viruses.
Wait times to see a doctor in the CHEO emergency department peaked at 18 hours over the weekend. Last week, CHEO warned RSB admissions are 10 times the pre-pandemic historical average of three for a month.
Family physicians and pharmacies are now offering flu vaccinations for the general population, while Ottawa Public Health is hosting community flu shot clinics for children aged six months to two years old and their household members as well as newcomers and individuals without OHIP.
"Our collective efforts can make a difference," Etches writes. "I urge everyone to get their fall COVID-19 booster or their flu vaccine. Reach out and help a friend, a neighbour or a loved one get theirs."
The COVID-19 booster vaccine, including bivalent COVID-19 boosters, are available through Ottawa Public Health clinics and pharmacies.
Etches is urging people to wear a mask to protect against exposure to airborne and respiratory viruses in crowded and indoor spaces, visit with people outside or in well-ventilated spaces, wash your hands often and stay home when you're sick.
"Make a plan in the event you or your child/children have to stay home from work, school or daycare," Etches said.
If you become sick with a respiratory illness, Etches says monitor your symptoms and seek immediate care if you have trouble breathing, shortness of breath, trouble staying awake or difficult or wake, and have persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
"We predict that this respiratory season will be challenging," Etches said.
