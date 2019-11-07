

ctvnewsottawa.ca





Maybe the brush is still in the garage. Or some drivers are holding out for a quick melt. Every year for police, it’s the same story: the first snowfall comes and windshields are left dangerously obstructed by snow.

Thursday morning with a significant few centimetres built up on cars, Ottawa Police traffic officer Phil Kane pulled over one driver, hitting them with several fines for snow on the car.

“First snow of #Ottawa winter and this was driving down the road” Kane tweeted. “Clear. The. Snow. Off. Your. Vehicle”, he wrote.

The driver was hit with two separate fines, one for the windshield, and another for not clearing off the back window.

Total damage: $210.

Visibility, especially in winter weather, is essential for safe driving Kane points out.