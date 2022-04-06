Record-breaking rainfall is set to soak Ottawa for the rest of the work week, which could result in localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, warning of "significant rainfall" beginning early Thursday morning. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Friday morning.

"Rain, heavy at times is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," Environment Canada said Wednesday afternoon.

Some areas of eastern Ontario could see 40 mm of rain.

The record for greatest rainfall at the Ottawa Airport is 14.4 mm, set back in 2005. According to the Twitter handle YOW_Weather, Ottawa received 26.4 mm of rain in 1924.

The forecast calls for rain to begin overnight. Amount 5 mm. Low 7 C.

Thursday will see rain. Amount 10 to 20 mm. High 10 C.

Rain ending overnight Thursday night-Friday morning then cloudy with a chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 2 C.

The outlook for Friday is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High 8 C.

WATER LEVELS EXPECTED TO RISE

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warns water levels will increase along the Rideau River Watershed this week.

"The short-term forecast indicates as much as 40 mm of rain may fall between Thursday, April 7 and Saturday, April 9. The snow has melted across the entire watershed," the RVCA said.

"Although no significant flooding is anticipated, water levels and flows are expected to increase in all waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed."

The authority says water levels in the Upper Rideau Lake, Big Rideau Lake, Bobs and Christie Lakes will continue to rise due to the rainfall.