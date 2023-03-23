Ottawa could see 10 cm of snow on Saturday
The calendar says spring, but Ottawa residents will need their winter boots and shovels this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday.
"Snow is forecast to develop Saturday morning or early Saturday afternoon," the weather agency said in a statement.
"The snow is expected to last for a few hours before transitioning to rain Saturday evening or Saturday night."
The weather agency says there remains "uncertainty" as to the exact details of the storm.
Areas near Algonquin Park and the Ottawa Valley could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow before the precipitation changes to rain.
A special weather statement is also in effect for many areas across eastern Ontario including Smiths Falls, Perth, Eastern Lanark County, Brockville, Prescott, and Kemptville.
Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for Kingston, calling for possible snow and freezing rain.
Ottawa forecast
Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 this morning.
Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight.
It will be a cloudy start to the day on Saturday and the snow will begin in the morning or afternoon.
Saturday’s forecast high is 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel morel like -11 in the morning.
The snow will transition to rain sometime Saturday evening and the overnight low will be 1 C.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 4 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Ottawa could see 10 cm of snow on Saturday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden to meet Trudeau, address Parliament today
U.S. President Joe Biden has made it to Canada, as part of his first official visit since taking office. Alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden will be meeting with top officials and addressing Parliament in an effort to reaffirm the strength of the Canada-U.S. relationship.
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
As Joe Biden makes his first trip to Canada as president of the United States, CTVNews.ca is offering live coverage of the leader's visit. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
W5 Investigates | Hidden danger: Is there asbestos in your drinking water, and how could it get there?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate
Hershey Co. is looking to reduce 'trace' amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.
Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events
Pride nights, held annually for several years by National Hockey League teams to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, are in the spotlight following several high-profile incidents this season.
Utah bans kids from accessing social media during evening hours, without parent consent
Children and teens in Utah would lose access to social media apps such as TikTok if they don't have parental consent and face other restrictions under a first-in-the-nation law designed to shield young people from the addictive platforms.
Protests continue in France; King Charles III visit postponed
Protesters angry at French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms continued with scattered actions on Friday, as the unrest across the country led officials to postpone a planned state visit by King Charles III.
Atlantic
-
Mix of spring snow, rain closes some Nova Scotia schools Friday
A mix of snow and rain that began Thursday morning and afternoon in the Maritimes has led to some messy road conditions in the region.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested
Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Toronto transit was just ranked the 3rd most expensive in the world — and fares are about to go up
With fares set to increase in a matter of days, a new report has found that Torontonians are already paying more than residents in most other cities for transit when compared to average incomes.
-
2 adults, 4 children charged in connection with string of armed robberies in Toronto
A man, a woman, a 12-year-old girl, and three teenage boys have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Toronto earlier this year.
Montreal
-
PM Trudeau, President Biden agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: sources
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Spring is here! Get ready for cones, construction and closures in Montreal
Spring has come and with the annual appearance of flowers, leafy folliage and orange cones in construction zones. Those planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should not that work on highways 13 and 15 and in the Saint-Pierre Interchange will result in road closures. These and the other following areas are best to be avoided.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
North Bay police looking for two men, warn not to approach
North Bay police say they are looking for two men last seen in the downtown area and are asking the public for help in finding them.
London
-
Woman suffers 'critical injuries' after London residential fire
A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after an overnight house fire in north London. Crews were called to the scene on Adelaide Street near Dufferin Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | Did you see the northern lights on Thursday night?
A phenomenon reserved mostly for the Northwest Territories and the Prairie Provinces, the Northern Lights made a rare but dazzling appearance in southern Ontario on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
-
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
-
First Nations police arrest suspect in Long Plain First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nation police have arrested a man connected with a shooting on March 19 on Long Plain First Nation that resulted in the community going on lockdown.
Kitchener
-
Still no winner for Hagersville’s ‘Catch the Ace’ draw, jackpot jumps to $1.5M
The ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot is still up for grabs in Hagersville. There was no winner Thursday night so the total prize money is now an estimated $1,526,067.
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Fake catering orders could be costly for restaurants
A restaurant in Ayr, Ontario wants to warn others in the industry about what they believe to be a fake catering scheme.
Calgary
-
Calgarians look ahead to busy travel season tied to spring break
With Calgary Board of Education students set to kick off spring break once the final bell rings Friday afternoon, some Calgarians are eager to leave the country in pursuit of warmer weather with their families.
-
Accused in Chestermere city hall assault case pleads not guilty
The City of Chestermere staff member charged with assaulting another staff member entered a not guilty plea.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden to meet Trudeau, address Parliament today
U.S. President Joe Biden has made it to Canada, as part of his first official visit since taking office. Alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden will be meeting with top officials and addressing Parliament in an effort to reaffirm the strength of the Canada-U.S. relationship.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
-
Saskatoon school division 'can't even do a status quo budget' with current provincial funding
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s provincial budget, school divisions in Saskatchewan were expecting funding levels to increase, with the province repeatedly touting its $1 billion surplus.
-
Closing arguments expected in Ally Moosehunter homicide case
Closing arguments are set for next week in the first-degree murder case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events in Peace River area
The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited an energy company for causing a series of earthquakes, including the largest recorded tremblor in the province's history.
-
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
-
$30M to be spent on trades, technology programming in Alberta over next 3 years
More than $30 million will be spent over the next three years supporting apprenticeship and learning opportunities in skilled trades, the Alberta government is set to announce on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B
A series of ancient landslides have been “reawakened” in British Columbia's Cariboo region, costing hundreds of millions in federal disaster assistance funds and prompting warnings that logging is connected to the problem.
-
'It was disgusting': Downtown Vancouver building smeared with human feces twice this month
Security cameras have captured a woman smearing and throwing human feces at a downtown Vancouver building more than once this month.
-
B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in escort service druggings remanded into custody
Following a court appearance Thursday, a B.C. woman facing more than 20 charges – including manslaughter – in connection with alleged druggings of men who used escort services was remanded into custody.
Regina
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Mysterious cars emerge from massive Regina snow pile
Two cars that have become a curiosity in Regina's north end are slowly emerging from a massive pile of snow as the spring thaw starts in the Prairies.
-
Files on 39 addiction treatment clients found in Regina dumpster, privacy commissioner says
A recent report from the province’s privacy commissioner says the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan Inc. (MACSI) failed to take appropriate steps after patient treatment files were discovered in a recycling bin.